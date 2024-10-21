Karnataka HC declines bail, anticipatory bail to Prajwal Revanna in three different cases

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Monday declined to grant bail to former Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna in one case and anticipatory bail in two other cases registered against him by three victims which includes charges of two rape cases.

Justice M Nagaprasanna pronounced the orders rejecting all three petitions filed by Prajwal. The court just pronounced the word ‘rejected’ in all three petitions and the reasoning orders for rejection are yet to be available.

Prajwal approached the high court for bail in the rape case registered by a former maidservant with Holenarasipura police station, after the special court to try cases against sitting and former MPs/MLAs rejected the bail on June 26, 2024.

The special court also dismissed the two anticipatory bail petitions filed by Prajwal on July 24 and September 4 respectively, in connection with two separate complaints registered by the two victims with the Special Investigation Team SIT of CID.

In one case, the SIT registered the case against Prajwal on the charges of use of criminal force against a woman to outrage her modesty and criminal intimidation under IPC and also under the Information Technology Act. In another case, the SIT registered the case on the charges of rape and others based on a complaint filed by a farmhouse employee.

The counsel for the accused Prajwal argued that there was an inordinate delay in lodging the complaint by the victim and also the report of the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) had come negative in a case registered by a victim. The court may impose any conditions and release the petitioner on anticipatory bail in two cases and grant the bail in another case, he argued.

However, the special public prosecutor (SPP) argued that the victims were silenced by threatening them and hence there was a delay in lodging the complaint. Also, the FSL report is positive in a case registered by another victim. Since the photo was shot in the dark, whether the person in the photo is accused or not known. The accused has not surrendered his phone. Also, there is a flight risk if the bail is granted to him, he argued.