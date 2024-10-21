Three flights in Karnataka receive hoax bomb threats
BENGALURU: Two flights — one arriving at Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) and one departing — received hoax threat calls on Sunday, said sources. Security checks were carried out and calls were declared a hoax.
According to an informed source, one of them was an Alliance Air flight (AI 528) that departed from Vidyanagar (Jindal Vijayanagara Airport) in Toranagallu.
“We received news around 1.15 pm from the Bengaluru airport about a bomb being placed on AI 528. The flight with 46 passengers was just about to land at KIA,” the source added.
Soon after it landed at Terminal 2 of KIA, dog squad and bomb squad personnel were pressed into service. “All security protocols were followed. We confirmed it as hoax. The flight had to return to Vidyanagar and it departed quite late,” the source added.
Airport sources in Bengaluru confirmed the incident. A top police official also said that an IndiGo flight taking off from Bengaluru to Delhi too received a hoax call. “The airline authorities assessed the impact and decided it was a non-specific call and not a serious one. They told us they preferred not to file a complaint,” the police said.
Meanwhile, an FIR has been registered at the KIA police station on a complaint filed by KIA Duty Manager of Akasa Air, Haribabu Bandi, on a threat the airline received through platform ‘X’ about explosives placed onboard a flight (QP 1373) that departed from Bagdogra airport in Siliguri and landed in Bengaluru on October 15.
A case has been booked against @schizobomber777 for this message to Akasa Air: “You will all die, alert police.” The FIR has been booked under Sections 125, 351 (4), 353 (1) (B) of BNS Act 2023.
Meanwhile, there was a message widely circulated on social media that the Bengaluru Airport Command Centre has received news about 12 bombers on six IndiGo flights.
A source from Bengaluru airport billed the message as “false news”. An airport source also said that a bomb threat was also received for the Mangaluru to Dubai flight (IX 383) on Sunday. “We received the threat at 12.55 pm. It turned out to be a hoax,” he added.
Belagavi’s Sambra Airport gets threat mail
Belagavi: Belagavi’s Sambra airport received a bomb threat via an email on Sunday, prompting intense security check on the premises. The threat was later declared a hoax. The email was sent to the airport director. DCP Rohan Jagadeesh confirmed that a hoax mail was received regarding a threat to Belagavi airport, and that the entire airport has been vetted properly. “Nothing has been found. The email was a hoax. Investigation to ascertain the sender’s identity is underway,” he said.