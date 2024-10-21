Three flights in Karnataka receive hoax bomb threats

BENGALURU: Two flights — one arriving at Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) and one departing — received hoax threat calls on Sunday, said sources. Security checks were carried out and calls were declared a hoax.

According to an informed source, one of them was an Alliance Air flight (AI 528) that departed from Vidyanagar (Jindal Vijayanagara Airport) in Toranagallu.

“We received news around 1.15 pm from the Bengaluru airport about a bomb being placed on AI 528. The flight with 46 passengers was just about to land at KIA,” the source added.

Soon after it landed at Terminal 2 of KIA, dog squad and bomb squad personnel were pressed into service. “All security protocols were followed. We confirmed it as hoax. The flight had to return to Vidyanagar and it departed quite late,” the source added.

Airport sources in Bengaluru confirmed the incident. A top police official also said that an IndiGo flight taking off from Bengaluru to Delhi too received a hoax call. “The airline authorities assessed the impact and decided it was a non-specific call and not a serious one. They told us they preferred not to file a complaint,” the police said.