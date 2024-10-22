Farmers want govt to give them responsibility to set up desi seed banks in Karnataka

HUBBALLI: A group of farmers from North Karnataka, who have contributed to conservation of desi seeds, met in Hubballi and decided to submit a memorandum to the state government, asking it to allow farmers to set up community seed banks, instead of giving the responsibility to academies or organisations.

The state government pledged funds to conserve and propagate desi seeds for the first time in its 2024 budget. Farmers see this as an opportunity to save thousands of crop seeds that need immediate attention.

Supported by Sahaja Samruddha, the Hyderabad-based Watershed Support Services and Activities Network, and others, farmers at the meeting discussed various crops that merit conservation, traditional agricultural practices, newly developed methods that need to be popularised and farmer scientists who have developed new varieties.

Krishna Prasad, director, of Sahaja Samruddha, gave several examples of farmers, who had developed technology and crop varieties, being robbed off credit by academics. “Agriculture Minister Chaluvaraya Swamy has said Rs 5 crore has been earmarked for seed conservation. The government should be pressured to give the money to farmers to benefit the community,” he said.