Farmers want govt to give them responsibility to set up desi seed banks in Karnataka

HUBBALLI: A group of farmers from North Karnataka, who have contributed to conservation of desi seeds, met in Hubballi and decided to submit a memorandum to the state government, asking it to allow farmers to set up community seed banks, instead of giving the responsibility to academies or organisations.
The state government pledged funds to conserve and propagate desi seeds for the first time in its 2024 budget. Farmers see this as an opportunity to save thousands of crop seeds that need immediate attention.
Supported by Sahaja Samruddha, the Hyderabad-based Watershed Support Services and Activities Network, and others, farmers at the meeting discussed various crops that merit conservation, traditional agricultural practices, newly developed methods that need to be popularised and farmer scientists who have developed new varieties.
Krishna Prasad, director, of Sahaja Samruddha, gave several examples of farmers, who had developed technology and crop varieties, being robbed off credit by academics. “Agriculture Minister Chaluvaraya Swamy has said Rs 5 crore has been earmarked for seed conservation. The government should be pressured to give the money to farmers to benefit the community,” he said.
North Karnataka has a huge diversity of crops. While thousands of varieties of paddy are still cultivated, thousands of others have been out of cultivation. “We need to bring them back as those have a lot of health benefits, taste and advantage over lab-developed varieties,” said Shankar Langti, a farmer and saviour of over 100 varieties of paddy.
Women farmers, like Bibijaan -- who owns a seed bank, were also present at the meeting. Krishna Parasad mentioned different varieties of vegetable seeds and millets with her.
Anand Teertha Pyati, a former journalist and farmer, listed special varieties of paddy, cotton and chillies. “Byadgi chilli, once grown abundantly, was used to make lipsticks in Germany as they wanted a plant-based colour which is not harmful. Even today, the Byadgi chilli is taken to Kerala and the red colour is extracted. Unfortunately, such a processing unit is not set up in Karnataka, where it is grown,” he said.