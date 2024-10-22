'Sound law, order will aid in higher GDP': CM Siddaramaiah

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who attended the Police Commemoration Day on Monday at the City Armed Reserve Headquarters on Mysuru Road, highlighted a direct relationship between law and order and a country’s GDP.

“Investment will increase if there is proper law and order. Jobs will be created when investments increase, which will boost the economy. If the economy improves, development will increase. With increased development, the GDP and per capita income will also increase,” the chief minister said, addressing the gathering after paying tributes to all the police personnel who lost their lives in the line of duty across the country.

“The government will give full cooperation to the police to work freely and independently. The government is committed to protecting the interest of the police force, which protects the lives and property of the public. Rs 2,000 crore has been allocated for the construction of 10,000 police housing units by 2025. Seven police public schools will be opened in seven key locations for the children of the police personnel. Hundred new police stations are being constructed for Rs 200 crore,” Siddaramaiah said, adding that 6,000 CCTV cameras and over 260 patrol vehicles are on duty to combat crime.

“In the last one year, 216 police personnel and officers have sacrificed their lives in the line of duty in the country, including 12 in the state. I share the grief of their families. All of them have become martyrs while protecting law and order, safeguarding the lives and dignity of the people,” Siddaramaiah said.

“Our police personnel play an important role in maintaining internal security and preventing violence, crime, and disasters. Therefore, their responsibilities are remarkable. Police play a major role in protecting the constitutional rights of the oppressed. “ he added.