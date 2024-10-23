Karnataka HC seeks Darshan’s medical report

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday directed the special public prosecutor to furnish actor Darshan’s medical report and file objections, if any, to his bail application, in the Renukaswamy murder case. Justice S Vishwajith Shetty passed the order after senior counsel CV Nagesh argued that the accused was taken to Vijayanagar Institute of Medical Sciences on Monday night after he complained of back pain and he was advised to undergo a surgery. Hence, the medical report should be obtained from the hospital, he said.

Meanwhile, SPP P Prasanna Kumar submitted that he will place the medical report on October 28, when the case will come up for hearing.

Darshan moved the high court after the sessions court rejected his bail petition on October 14. While rejecting his bail application, the 57th Additional City Civil and Sessions Court observed that the materials on record show that Darshan played a major role in the alleged crime.

The crime alleged to be committed by Darshan and other accused is so heinous and that itself is sufficient ground to reject his bail application. “Differential treatment to the petitioner on account of his status will amount to negation of the concept of equality before law.

The possession of high status is not only an irrelevant consideration for granting bail, but, if anything, an aggravating circumstance,” the sessions court said after hearing the arguments of Darshan’s counsel seeking bail on the grounds that the petitioner is an actor having a huge fan following and around 500 people depend on him and several crores of rupees have been invested in movies in which he is playing the lead role.

The sessions court noted that there are location details, CDRs, CCTV footage, and statements of eyewitnesses, who have seen Darshan assaulting the deceased. Several items, including clubs, sticks and a rope, used for assaulting Renukaswamy have been recovered.

As such, the chargesheet and the enclosures reveal strong prima facie materials regarding the complicity of the petitioner in the alleged crime. Accused No 3 worked for accused Pavithra Gowda and the petitioner. Accused No 11 and accused No 12 are Darshan’s driver and manager, respectively. Accused 10 and 14 are his friends.