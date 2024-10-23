Vital to promote innovation, entrepreneurship among young students: Minister Priyank Kharge

BENGALURU: Ahead of the 27th edition of the Bangalore Tech Summit, Department of Electronics, IT, BT, and Science and Technology of Karnataka, hosted a meet with R&D labs and education heads from various universities and schools in Bengaluru on Tuesday.

IT/BT Minister Priyank Kharge, addressing the representatives and the students, emphasised the importance of promoting innovation and entrepreneurship among young students. The BTS 2024 will be held from November 19-21 at Bangalore Palace.

Talking on advancing quantum computing in India, with a focus on Karnataka, Priyank expressed support towards developing a training platform and knowledge bank for quantum computing. He emphasised on the need for a framework involving academia, industry, and government to accelerate progress in the field.

The minister discussed the “Nipuna” programme, which aims to align government, industry, and academia to develop skill sets required by the industry to enhance employability and entrepreneurship through better industry-academia collaboration, to prepare students for job readiness.

“Karnataka government is extremely clear. We don’t want to be positioned as a investment destination. Our positioning is the positioning of a knowledge capital, a skill capital, and how we do this will be dependent on how we will be able to collaborate with not only industry, but also with academia. We want to build a solid foundation, a solid pyramid, first of education, second of skills, third of incubation. Top it up with policies which will ensure innovations and interventions that will be commercialised,” he added.