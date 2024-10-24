Yogeshwara’s induction shows Congress weak, says BJP leader CT Ravi

BENGALURU: Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and MLC CT Ravi said the ruling Congress has admitted its weakness in Channapatna by inducting former BJP MLC CP Yogeshwara into the party ahead of the Assembly bypoll there.

Ravi told reporters here on Wednesday that Congress has the entire government and powerful leaders like Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister and KPCC president DK Shivakumar and 136 MLAs, still they are giving the ticket to Yogeshwara for poll.

This shows Congress has accepted its weakness already, he added. Shivakumar was confidently saying till recently that they have a party candidate, he ridiculed.

Ravi said there is a difference between the politics of BJP and Yogeshwara. “He plays politics at his personal level. He thinks of profit and gain in politics all the time. But ours is an ideology-based party,’’ he said.

‘BJP will work for Channapatna’

BJP will fight polls and work for the Channapatna NDA candidate, he added. BJP state president BY Vijayendra said Yogeshwara joining Congress was expected as he was in touch with Congress which was known. “But our party workers are with us,” he said.

“JDS will decide the candidate to contest the Channapatna bypoll. Whoever is the NDA candidate, we will work for him or her,” he added. Yogeshwara quitting the BJP will not make any difference in the bypolls, he said. But Yogeshwara will realise what he lost by quitting BJP, he said.