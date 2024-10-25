BJP lambasts Karnataka govt over rain ‘unpreparedness’

BENGALURU: As Bengaluru struggles with flooding owing to heavy rain, the Opposition BJP has criticised the Congress State Government for its handling of the situation. Former DyCM and BJP MLA Dr CN Ashwath Narayan voiced the party’s concerns, accusing the State Government of negligence and a lack of preparedness.

“The Congress government’s silence is deafening amid the current crisis. Their inaction and irresponsibility have left the city vulnerable. Despite multiple warnings and our proposals for effective water management, including the sluce gate plan, they chose to ignore the issue,” Dr Ashwath Narayan said.

He added that the Congress government had failed to take any preventive measures, leaving Bengaluru’s residents at the mercy of what he described as “completely avoidable urban flooding.”

Bengaluru has seen rising cases of waterlogging in various neighbourhoods following even light rains, a situation that experts say has been exacerbated by unplanned urban growth and ineffective drainage systems.

The BJP has argued that the Congress government has done little to address these long-standing issues, despite ample opportunities to do so.

“If this is the situation with just a little rain, what will happen when the monsoons hit in full force? This government is asleep at the wheel,” he remarked, questioning the administration’s ability to handle more severe weather conditions in the future. The BJP leader also accused the Congress of trying to silence the Opposition’s calls for action. “They want us to stay quiet, but we will not let their negligence go unnoticed,” he said.