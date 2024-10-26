Confident Siddaramaiah says Congress will win all 3 bypolls in Karnataka

HUBBALLI: Looking confident over the selection of candidates for the three Assembly constituencies facing the bypolls, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said here on Friday that Congress will win all the three seats, which are going to the polls on November 13.

Siddaramaiah said the party started preparations for the bypolls in advance and also announced able candidates to ensure their victory.

On Union Minister and state JDS president HD Kumaraswamy’s emotional election speeches, he said people will not be influenced every time by such speeches.

Admitting that there was competition between party candidate Yasir Ahmed Khan Pathan and Azeempeer Khadri for the Shiggaon constituency, Siddaramaiah said that Pathan contested the previous election and lost, and the party wanted to give him another chance. At the same time, Khadri is a capable leader from the same area, the CM said, and added he will convince Khadri not to contest as a rebel.

Siddaramaiah pointed out that Pathan had secured over 60,000 votes in the previous election, proving his status as a formidable opponent. He emphasised that although BJP won from Shiggaon in 2023, the Congress candidate had put up a tough fight.

He pointed out that Congress had gained a lead of over 8,500 votes in the same constituency during the Lok Sabha elections. Earlier, Siddaramaiah handed over a Rs 5 lakh cheque to the family of . The chief minister also assured that house to the family.