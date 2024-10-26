Lokayukta police question Siddaramaiah's wife in MUDA site case

MYSURU: The Lokayukta police on Friday questioned Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s wife Parvathy in the alleged irregularities in allotment of 14 sites to her by MUDA.

Parvathy Siddaramaiah is accused No 2 in the case. Mallikarjuna Swamy, brother-in-law of Siddaramaiah, was questioned last week.

According to highly placed sources, a team led by Lokayukta Superintendent of Police TJ Udesh questioned Parvathy Siddaramaiah at an undisclosed location in the morning.

An FIR was filed against Siddaramaiah and three others following a special court order to submit a report after conducting an investigation into a complaint filed by activist Snehamayi Krishna of Mysuru.

The sources revealed that Parvathy was interrogated for three hours. The interrogation focused on her decision to return the 14 sites to MUDA, the manner in which sites were allotted and land acquired from her for formation of a residential layout.

The Lokayukta police also questioned her regarding allegations of a sub-registrar visiting her house to complete the land registration and cancellation procedures.

The Lokayukta SP issued a notice on Thursday asking Parvathy to appear in person for questioning. Accordingly, she went to the Lokayukta office around 10.30 am on Friday. She was accompanied by her assistant.