Karnataka rain fury: 25 Deaths, crops on 1.05 lakh hectares of land damaged

BENGALURU: As many as 25 people have died and agriculture and horticulture crops on 1.05 lakh hectares have been damaged due to heavy rains in Karnataka since October 1.

Speaking to media persons after holding a review meeting with senior officials, including Deputy Commissioners, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said the

DCs have been directed to complete the survey of crop damage within a week and send the report to the State Government. The survey is underway and will be completed in the next three to four days, he said.

As per the preliminary report, agriculture crop on 74,994 hectares and horticulture crop on 30,941 hectares have been damaged in the rain. The officials have been directed to provide compensation within 48 hours, in case of loss of life and damage to houses.

The CM said from October 1 to 25, Karnataka received 181mm of rain which is 58mm more than the average rainfall of 114mm during that time in a normal year.

In the last 100 years, this was the third-highest rainfall in October. From June 1 to September 30, the state received 978mm of rain, higher than the average rainfall of 852 mm.

As per the forecast, the state is likely to receive above-average rainfall in many parts from October to December, the CM said.

All major reservoirs are full with a storage of 871.25 tmcft, while the capacity is 895.81 tcmft. It was 505.81 tmcft during this time last year, he said.

“We are comfortable this year. We have directed the Irrigation Department to supply drinking water for a full year and provide water for crops,” he said.

The CM said Rs 551 crore is available with the Deputy Commissioners and Rs 115.71 crore with the tahsildars for relief measures.

The DCs have been directed to take measures to clear encroachment of lakes, the CM said. Due to heavy rain, 12,553 km of rural roads and 1,106 small bridges have been damaged.