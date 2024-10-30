CM sets Rs 10K crore monthly tax collection target

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who has been under pressure to shore up revenues, on Tuesday tasked the officials with meeting the state’s commercial tax collection targets. At a review meeting, the CM underscored the need for achieving the targets to support the development goals of the state.

The meeting focused on the progress of tax collection towards achieving the annual target of Rs 1,10,000 crore for the financial year 2024-25. As of October end, collections stand at Rs 58,773 crore, marking 53.5% of the target. This includes GST of Rs 44,783 crore, Karnataka Sales Tax of Rs13,193 crore and Professional Tax of Rs 797 crore.

Collections have increased by Rs 5,957 crore compared to the same period last year. To meet the yearly goal by March, an average monthly collection of Rs 10,200 crore has to be achieved for the remaining five months, he said.

He called for enhanced coordination among various departments and said, “Achieving the target is essential for the state’s development.”

He committed to conducting monthly review meetings and said the officials who fail to meet their targets will be held accountable.

The Karasamadhana scheme is expected to add Rs 2,000 crore more to the state’s revenue.