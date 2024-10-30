No farmer will be evicted, says CM

BENGALURU: A section of farmers from Honavada village of Tikota taluk in Vijayapura district has alleged that their lands were marked as Waqf properties. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday clarified that no farmer will be evicted and that and the notices issued to them will be withdrawn.

Meanwhile, Karnataka BJP president BY Vijayendra said that the issue was not just limited to Vijayapura district and added that the State Government is now testing farmers' patience.

Speaking to the media in Bengaluru, Siddaramaiah said that Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda, Industries and Vijayapura District in-charge Minister MB Patil, and Waqf Minister BZ Zameer Ahmed had clarified on the issue at a press conference on Monday.

Meanwhile, Vijayendra warned the government of severe consequences if land is taken away from farmers. “We are unwavering in our commitment to protect our farmers and will not allow any further injustice to them,” the BJP leader said.

Hitting out at Minister Zameer Ahmed, Vijayendra said, “Zameer boasts about directing government officials to change land records overnight... this is a clear testament to the nefarious anti-farmer policies of this Congress government. It is deeply concerning that this took place with the full cognisance of the Chief Minister, as indicated by Minister Zameer Ahmed in his speech.

The silence of CM Siddaramiah and other Congress ministers speaks volumes. Rather than defending the rights of farmers, they have facilitated this crime right under their noses.

This silence sends a troubling message that the government prioritises vested interests of Minorities over the welfare and rights of Karnataka’s farmers,” Vijayendra posted on ‘X’.

Vijayendra also said that a few agricultural lands in Yadgir and Dharwad districts are also now considered Waqf properties.