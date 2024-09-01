Authorities need to pull up socks, keep people in focus

The horrific incident of a 76-year-old retired teacher on a morning walk being mauled to death by stray dogs has shaken our collective conscience. Just a thought of what happened to her in a city like Bengaluru sends shivers down the spine, ushering in a sense of indignation.

The unfortunate incident should open our eyes to the state of affairs — not just the stray dog menace, but all the problems plaguing our cities and towns. Many of the problems may have always been there, and they may not be unique to Bengaluru alone, as most cities face such issues, too. But, that is no excuse for not taking a dispassionate view of the situation, and demanding that corrective measures be taken up.

The stray dogs’ issue the challenges of handling the humongous quantities of waste generated daily the condition of roads in many localities; and the flooding of low-lying areas and underpasses that endanger motorists’ lives should be addressed on a war-footing with all available resources and expertise before the state embarks on ambitious projects like tunnel roads or the sky deck.

Since January this year, over 16,800 dog bite cases have been reported in the state capital, which has a stray dog population of over 2.79 lakh. While the officials may claim that incidents of dog bites and the population of stray dogs have reduced over the years, the latest case only shows that the situation has only worsened with citizens having to worry about their safety even during morning walks. A senior official, who worked with the civic agency for several decades, said he had never heard of any adult being mauled to death by stray dogs in the city.

The civic authorities seem to have failed to keep the canine numbers under check with the effective implementation of the Animal Birth Control (ABC) programme. The ABC programme has to be a continuous process without a break.

The authorities need to intensify the efforts by taking all stakeholders into confidence. The problem isn’t with the stray dogs as much as it is with the manner in which we handle them. It needs compassion while handling the animals, but without compromising on the due processes of law.