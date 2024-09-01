Covid panel submits interim report to Karnataka govenrment

BENGALURU: The Justice John Michael D’Cunha commission, which is examining alleged irregularities of over Rs 7,000 crore in tackling Covid during the previous BJP government, submitted its interim report to the government here on Saturday.

Justice D’Cunha presented the report Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. RDPR Minister Priyank Kharge, CM’s legal adviser AS Ponnanna, political secretaries Govindraju and Nazeer Ahmed were present.

The commission sought an extension of its term for three months to submit the full report. But it is to be seen whether the government will constitute a cabinet subcommittee to look into the recommendations in the interim report or place it before the cabinet for further action. In the run-up to the Assembly elections in 2023, Congress had promised that if voted to power, it would conduct an inquiry into alleged scams in the procurement of medicines, medical equipment and supply of oxygen during Covid.

The Public Accounts Committee (PAC), in its report in July-August, 2023, had stated that the previous BJP government had committed irregularities and mismanaged the Covid crisis, leading to loss of lives. Later, the Congress government constituted the inquiry commission headed by retired High Court Judge D’Cunha on August 25, 2023.

The inquiry got delayed by three to four months for various reasons, including noncooperation by officials in furnishing data. That had led to the commission seeking an extension from May to August.