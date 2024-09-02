Another deadline set to fill potholes in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has got another deadline to fill the potholes in the city. Deputy Chief Minister D K Shiva Kumar, who is also the Bengaluru Development Minister on Sunday gave a 15-day deadline to BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath to fill the potholes in the city.

In May end, CM Siddaramaiah after his Bengaluru rounds said that a special task force would be set up, and gave an ultimatum to the BBMP to fill the potholes in 30 days. BBMP officials blamed rains for not being able to fill the potholes and as per the official records, the city had 2,303 potholes till August 19.

“Many parts of the city are riddled with potholes. If one is not careful while on the road, especially on two-wheelers, they can fall and this can be fatal too” said Vinay Kumar, a motorist. While we can ride with caution during the day, at night, it’s difficult to navigate through bad roads, he added.

Balachandar, a techie stated that during rains all the potholes gets filled up and the big craters are not visible.

At places where the potholes are unmanageable, leading to accidents and traffic jams, traffic police are seen taking on the additional responsibility of fixing potholes, which otherwise is the BBMP’s job.

DCM Shivakumar stated that he has been receiving many complaints relating to potholes and gave an ultimatum of 15 days to BBMP to fill them up and added that after the deadline he will inspect the city roads.