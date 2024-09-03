Farmers' protest over IP-Aadhaar link to be held on September 4 in Karnataka

MYSURU/HUBBALLI : Farmers across the state have strongly opposed the state government’s plan of linking the RR (revenue registration) number of irrigation pumpsets with their Aadhaar number, stating that it’s a ploy by the authorities to deny them subsidised power supply.

Farmer forums, including the Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha and Hasiru Sene, will hold a state-wide protest opposing the government’s move on Wednesday. Karnataka Sugarcane Growers Association president Bhagyaraj said Escoms earlier collected only Rs 23,000 for transformer, electric poles and energising IP sets. However, the scheme has been stopped forcing the farmers to spend Rs 3-4 lakh to get power connections for IP sets. On Wednesday, farmers will stage a protest at the CESCOM office in Mysuru and demand that the government stop the registration.

In Hubballi, sangh district unit president Irappa Kankoli said to draw the attention of the authorities the state-wide protest has been planned. They will hold the protest in front of the Hescom office and submit a memorandum to the government.