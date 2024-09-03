Karnataka CM on two-day visit to Mysuru, to chair first meet of Chamundi Hill authority

MYSURU : With the Karnataka High Court adjourning to September 9 the hearing of his petition challenging the sanction granted by Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot to prosecute him in the MUDA case, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday arrived in Mysuru on a two-day visit.

Siddaramaiah had cancelled his previous visit to the city as he was caught up with the massive Congress rally to counter the BJP padayatra.

The CM was given a rousing reception by legislators and party functionaries at Mysuru airport. Siddaramaiah will visit the Chamundi Hill temple to offer puja and preside over the first meeting of the Chamundi Hill Development Authority to draw a blueprint for the development of the temple and improving basic amenities.

He will also receive petitions from the general public, hold meetings with the district officers, and interact with party workers. Siddaramaiah will also review preparations for the Dasara festivities and look into the progress of development work at KR Hospital as well as his pet projects like the proposed move to rebuild the Devaraj market building.

It may be recalled that the Mysuru royal family had strongly opposed the government’s move to set up the Chamundi Hill Development Authority and had also approached the court.