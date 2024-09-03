Women’s panel chief seeks probe into death of woman in Karnataka

BENGALURU: Karnataka State Commission for Women Chairperson Dr Nagalakshmi Chowdhary has sought a thorough probe into the suspicious death of the 54-year-old woman who accused BJP leader and former chief minister BS Yediyurappa of sexually abusing her 17-year-old daughter.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Dr Nagalakshmi said that she has written to the police chief following complaints from the victim’s family and a few women organisations as they have suspicion regarding the woman’s death.

“I have sought a report from the police after a thorough probe into the woman’s death. Two days before her death, the woman had come to my office to discuss another complaint. She was with me till the evening and did not look ill. She did not say anything about cancer. Two days later, I got to know that she had died of cancer. Her kin had filed a complaint with the Hulimavu police station to probe the exact cause of the death. Her family has expressed doubts over her death. Being the chairperson of Karnataka State Commission for Women, I am answerable to somebody who comes with a grievance. In this regard, the letter has been written,” she added.

The letter to City Police Commissioner B Dayananda was written on August 27.