Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah stresses on the need to increase forest cover

BENGALURU: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday said efforts should be made to increase the forest cover.

“According to the information I have, the forest cover in Karnataka is 20%... but Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre says it is 22%... it is still less than the prescribed percentage. Forest and environmental laws are very strict. Forest staffers should also ensure strict vigilance,” the CM said.

On the human-animal conflict, Siddaramaiah said that animals get out of forests in search of food and water. “So, the forest department should ensure there is no shortage of water and food. This will inturn ensure there are no human-animal conflicts and deaths,” he said.

The CM was speaking after distributing 47 CM medals to forest staffers. He also handed over medals to the wives of two deceased foresters.

He also handed over appointment letters to 267 forest watchers. He also released the book- Walk on the Wildlife 2.0 and a booklet (CM Medal Awardees 2022, 2023). The CM pointed out that distribution of medals should be an annual exercise and there should be no backlog in recognising the hard work of foresters and in the recruitment process.

Khandre said that from this year on, counseling for forest staffers till the level of Deputy Range Forest Officers will start, and from next year on, it will be extended to the officials till the level of range forest officers (RFOs). He said this is needed in wake of the rising stress levels and the hard field work they undertake.

On HMT land, Khandre said that the recovered vacant encroached land will be made into a lung space on the lines of Cubbon Park and Lalbagh. He added that in Bengaluru the green space under the forest department is 89 sq km, and in the last 10 years, 5 sq km of area has been lost.

Khandre used the occasion to appeal to the CM to release Rs 500 crore for the creation of rail barricades and to mitigate human-animal conflict.