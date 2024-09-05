BJP will have 400 new members in each booth, says unit president BY Vijayendra

BENGALURU: The BJP's state unit kicked off its membership drive on Wednesday with ambitions to exceed last year's record of 1.08 crore members.

At the launch event, unit president BY Vijayendra announced that each booth would aim to recruit at least 400 new members. “We will reach out to people from diverse sections of society and bring them into the BJP fold. This drive is not just about surpassing our previous record but also celebrating the birth centenary of party leader and former Prime Minister AB Vajpayee. Additionally, it aligns with PM Narendra Modi’s vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047,” Vijayendra stated.

Addressing recent political developments, Vijayendra questioned why Congress leaders sought governor sanction to prosecute Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council Chalavadi Narayanaswamy in a land case without the presence of senior Congress figures such as Chief Minister Siddaramaiah or Deputy CM DK Shivakumar. He also suggested that the suspension of the MUDA commissioner implied Siddaramaiah's involvement in alleged irregularities related to site allotments, calling for the Chief Minister’s resignation.

Regarding the Channapatna bypoll, Vijayendra revealed that he had recently met with BJP national president JP Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss candidates for the Channapatna, Shiggaon, and Sandur by-elections. CP Yogeshwar has shown interest in contesting from Channapatna. “We will compile a list of potential candidates from Karnataka, which will be reviewed and finalized by party leaders in New Delhi,” Vijayendra added.