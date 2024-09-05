CM Siddaramaiah hosts dinner for ministers, strengthens position to secure chair

BENGALURU: Amid talk in political circles of a change in chief minister’s post, CM Siddaramaiah adopted a Machiavellian tactic to keep his flock of ministers together.

He recently held a dinner meeting with a section of ministers, especially Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar. He also took other ministers, including Food and Civil Supplies Minister KH Muniyappa, and leaders who did not attend the dinner meeting into confidence.

To diver attention from the MUDA site allotment issue that is shaking his chair, Siddaramaiah is now training his guns on the opposition by reopening old cases of irregularities that allegedly occurred during the previous BJP government.

The cabinet meeting on Thursday will likely discuss action to be taken on the Justice John Michael D’Cunha inquiry commission’s interim report on irregularities of around Rs 7,200 crore in tackling Covid. The government also has the Justice B Veerappa commission report on the police sub-inspector recruitment scam.

The cabinet will discuss tabling of these reports during the winter session of the legislature, sources said.

As Justice D’Cunha has presented only an interim report, how the government will deal with it is to be seen, they added.

“With the party high command backing Siddaramaiah strongly, he has ensured that there is no groupism within his government. It is evident from the statements of his cabinet colleagues and party leaders that he should not resign whatever is the high court verdict,” said a Congress leader.

Though Shivakumar’s name is doing the rounds for the chief minister’s post if it falls vacant, he is not interested as the high command has promised him the post after the first half of the present Congress government’s tenure gets over, he added.