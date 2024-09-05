Congress leaders may favour a consensus candidate as Karnataka CM

BELAGAVI: As pressure mounts on Congress to decide on replacing Chief Minister Siddaramaiah over the MUDA site allotment issue, the party high command appears to be working on various permutations and combinations, apart from rooting for a consensus candidate that would lead to no controversies.

Even as Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar remains the favourite to replace Siddaramaiah, the high command is also exploring the possibility of picking a leader from backward classes as next CM to consolidate backward communities.

Sources said that a section of party leaders is rallying behind AICC Chairman Mallikarjun Kharge for the top post, while another section is keen on popular and younger leaders, like PWD Minister Satish Jarkiholi, if a consensus emerges.

On Sunday, Jarkiholi was in New Delhi to meet central leaders amid speculation that the party is giving serious thought to giving him a chance this time. His popularity as a powerful leader of backward classes, next only to Siddaramaiah, and the support of over 30 MLAs, including 15 legislators from the ST community, that he enjoys makes his case for the top post stronger.

A top party source said that Jarkiholi should be Siddaramaiah’s choice as his replacement if the party top brass takes his consent. Siddaramaiah has a close association with the Jarkiholi family, which has three MLAs, an MLC and an MP.