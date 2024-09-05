Congress leaders squabble over syndicate seats

BENGALURU: The appointment of members to syndicates of the state’s universities has triggered a sort of controversy, with a section of Congress leaders unhappy with the alleged oneupmanship of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. There were also some rumours that ‘disgruntled’ leaders may approach the party high command.

They felt that those who had identified with the party and toiled hard to bring it to power, should have been considered. But the CM’s supporters claimed that varsity syndicates should not be a rehabilitation centre. “We have got appreciation from academic circles and ideologues as we have refreshed varsities with deserving candidates,” defended the CM’s supporters.

Scholars such as Nataraj Boodal and Nataraj Huliyar, young generation of ideologues such as Cha Ha Raghunatha, Siddappa Moolage, NAM Ismail, Ayesh Farzana, K Sharifa and Sahana Pijara were among those selected, they pointed out. The lion’s share was given to AHINDA community members, they added.

Congress leader Kavitha Reddy, who had questioned the decision, was issued showcause notice by the party’s disciplinary committee headed by former Union minister K Rahman Khan recently.

The government had issued an order appointing members to syndicates of Bengaluru University, Bengaluru City and North University and Gulbarga University among others.