Dengue epidemic hits Karnataka, violators to be fined

BENGALURU: The Karnataka government on Tuesday declared dengue fever an ‘epidemic’ across the state. For an effective control of dengue and other vector-borne diseases, the government has amended the Karnataka Epidemic Diseases Regulations, 2020, introducing strict measures.

The notification means the dengue outbreak has reached a level that requires urgent and coordinated public health measures to control its spread and impact.

The new regulations require every owner, occupier, builder or person of any land, building, water tank, park, playground or any other place to prevent mosquito breeding. They should ensure that water storage containers, sumps or overhead tanks are covered, solid waste is disposed of to prevent water accumulation, and avoid storing empty vessels, cans, unused tires or any items that collect water.

The BBMP chief commissioner in Bengaluru and DC’s in other districts have been authorised to inspect premises, issue notices and enforce compliance. Owners are required to take immediate measures to eliminate mosquito breeding spots. If a person fails to act, the authorities can take action and recover the cost from the defaulter.

Non-compliance will attract penalties. For households, the fine is Rs 400 in urban areas and Rs 200 in rural areas. Commercial spaces will face fines of Rs 1,000 in urban areas and Rs 500 in rural parts. Construction sites and vacant plots will be fined Rs 2,000 in urban areas and Rs 1,000 in rural areas. For repeat offences, an extra 50% of the total amount will be fined for each week of violation.