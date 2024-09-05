MLC Yogeshwara a threat, has no place in the JDS gameplan

BENGALURU: With the BJP high command leaving it to Union minister HD Kumaraswamy to take a call on the candidate for the Channapatna bypoll, former minister and MLC CP Yogeshwara’s chances of become NDA candidate may have turned bleak.

The JDS has a straight question for Yogeshwara: Why does he want to contest the bypoll despite being a sitting MLC. “We have workers who had toiled for the party and will take a decision once the date for the bypolls are declared. Yogeshwara’s term as MLC ends in 2026,” JDS youth wing state president Nikhil Kumaraswamy told reporters in Koppal on Wednesday.

Kumaraswamy had put forth the same question before the BJP high command, and convinced them, a source told TNIE.

The JDS does not even want to field him on its party symbol, though he is ready for it, as it wants to field either a member of Kumaraswamy’s family or loyal party leaders, including Channapatna taluk JDS president Jayamuttu or ‘Hopcoms’ Devaraj, according to sources.

The JDS knows that once it cedes the seat to Yogeshwara, it would help him re-emerge as a strong Vokkaliga leader of the region, and doesn’t want to take the risk, sources added.

Already, Congress leaders DyCM DK Shivakumar and his younger brother and former MP DK Suresh have made an impression in the region as strong community leaders, and the JDS is in no mood to allow another leader to stir up the situation, observed a political analyst. For Kumaraswamy and Nikhil, both Shivakumar and Yogeshwara are a potential threat in future, he added.