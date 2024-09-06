Karnataka to borrow Rs 5,000 crore to develop industrial areas

BENGALURU: In order to set up new industrial areas and to develop the existing ones by providing them with river water supply and other basic infrastructure, the Karnataka government is planning to avail of a loan of Rs 5,000 crore, Minister of Large and Medium Industries and Infrastructure Development MB Patil has said. The minister was speaking at the 20th Edition of Confederation of Indian Industries (CII) India Innovation Summit — Innoverge 2024 — in Bengaluru on Thursday.

Stating that most of the industrial areas in Karnataka lack infrastructure, Patil said, “Industrial areas do not have separate river water supply and efforts are made in this regard.” He said that this matter is being discussed with the state Finance Department.

The estimated cost to supply river water to industrial areas is Rs 2,000 crore, Patil said adding that the development of the old industrial areas and land acquisition for new industrial areas are estimated to be Rs 3,000 crore.

Startup parks

Patil said that Karnataka favours industry, research, development and technologies adding that two separate startup parks will be set up in Bengaluru and Belagavi. The land required for the startup park has already been identified in Bengaluru and the process is on to find one in Belagavi, he said.

“Karnataka is a hub for science and technology, research and evelopment. Along with this, we also need to create skilled human resources, he said adding that the goal of the state is to effectively achieve the fourth industrial revolution,” the minister added.