Stone-laden tipper rams hotel, kills two, injures one in Chinthamani town

CHINTHAMANI: A stone-laden tipper rammed into a hotel killing two persons and injuring one at Kolar Circle in Chinthamani town at 9 am on Thursday. Rash and negligent driving is said to be the cause of the accident. Shivananda (60), owner of Darshini Fast Food, who was sitting at the cash counter died on the spot.

Chef Kumar (50) who was preparing food sustained head injuries and died on the way to the hospital. Meanwhile, Srinivas Babu, a resident of Vinayaka Nagar in Chinthamani, suffered injuries and is being treated at a hospital.

The impact of the accident was so large that the tipper after ramming into the hotel overturned, with the stones it was carrying falling to the road. The police pressed an earthmover to remove the debris and the vehicle.