CM Siddaramaiah set to hold cabinet meet in Kalaburagi on September 17

KALABURAGI: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is all set to hold his second cabinet meeting in Kalaburagi on September 17, which is observed as Kalyana-Karnataka Liberation Day.

Siddaramaiah, who held his first cabinet meeting in Kalaburagi on November 28, 2014, decided to hold it again here on Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister Priyank Kharge’s request. Priyank is also minister in-charge of Kalaburagi district. Priyank has said that the cabinet meeting to be held in Kalaburagi will discuss and take decisions on welfare activities to be taken up in the Kalyana-Karnataka region.

The tradition of conducting cabinet meetings outside the state capital was started by R Gundu Rao, who held the first meeting in Kalaburagi in 1981 when he was CM. Eight cabinet meetings have been held in Kalaburagi since then. As CM, BS Yediyurappa held four cabinet meetings from 2008 to 2011 and Jagadish Shettar held one in 2012.