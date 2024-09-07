CPI (Maoist) member nabbed in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: A 35-year-old active member of the proscribed CPI (Maoist) was arrested by the Anti Terror Cell (ATC) of the Central Crime Branch (CCB) near Kempegowda bus station in Upparpet on Thursday. The arrested has been identified as Anirudh Rajan, a native of Chennai. He had come to the city to meet his woman friend.

After Ranjan’s arrest, the ATC sleuths also raided his friend’s house in Indiranagar in the city and recovered incriminating documents. ATC Inspector B Mahesh has filed a complaint against Rajan in the Upparpet police station. In the complaint, it is stated that Rajan, who was in the city for the past few days, was travelling in a BMTC bus. As Rajan failed to give details, he was taken to an interrogation centre in Madiwala for further questioning.

The ATC officers have found out that Rajan has been with CPI (Maoist) for the past five years. A pen drive containing some documents and Maoist literature has been recovered from him. An Aadhaar card under a false name Vikas Ghatge was also recovered from him.

“The accused has been booked under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 by the Upparpet police. He has been taken to police custody for 14 days after being produced before a court on Friday,” Bengaluru City Police Commissioner B Dayananda told media.

The case has been transferred from Upparpet police station to CCB for further investigation. Rajan was entrusted with the job of recruiting cadres for the party, of a courier for fundraising and organising secret meetings of Naxal sympathisers, police sources said. The Upparpet Police have also booked him under the Aadhaar Act, 2016, along with other sections of BNS.