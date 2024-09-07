Experts stress for data on Bengaluru’s underground utilities

BENGALURU: With the Karnataka government firm on constructing an 18-km tunnel road from Hebbal to Silk Board Junction in the first phase of the proposed project to ease traffic congestion in the city, experts have expressed apprehension over its implementation, especially in the absence of data on underground utility networks.

The experts have stressed the need for data on what lies below the city’s roads before taking up such projects. But officials of BBMP, BMRCL, BESCOM and BWSSB have admitted that there is no consolidated data on underground utility networks.

The Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru, stressed this aspect in its report submitted to the Comptroller and Auditor General in 2022. Prof Ashish Verma, convenor, IISc Sustainable Transportation Lab, Department of Civil Engineering, IISc, said researchers collectively brought out a lecture series titled ‘Recent Trends in Transportation Infrastructure, Volume 2’. In this, there is a chapter titled ‘Assessing the Impact of Underground Utility Works on Road Traffic and Users: A Study from an Indian City’. The series was funded by CAG.

Prof Verma, who is the co-author, said the report was submitted three years ago and nothing has changed since then. He said that the government agencies did not understand its importance.