DKS leaves for US on private trip, not to meet Harris

BENGALURU: Deputy Chief Minister and KPCC president D K Shivakumar on Sunday left for the USA on a week-long trip.
On reports that he will visit the US on the invitation of Vice-President and Democratic Party’s presidential nominee Kamala Harris, he clarified that his visit is purely private and he is not meeting any of the US leaders. He issued a statement saying he will not meet former US president Barack Obama either.
Rejecting reports that he was travelling to the USA to meet some top leaders, Shivakumar said that it is purely a personal visit with the family. “I am travelling to the USA along with my family till September 15. The media reports that I am meeting former US President Barack Obama and US Vice-President Kamala Harris are incorrect. It is a personal visit,” he clarified in a press statement.
The DCM also released to the media a letter that he had written to the AICC President regarding his visit to the USA.
But his visit is intriguing ahead of Harris’ presidential debate with her rival and Republican Party nominee Donald Trump on September 10 in Philadelphia, suggested analysts.
With Shivakumar’s itinerary being confidential, the likelihood of his meeting Harris privately cannot be ruled out as he shares a good bond with her for sometime, sources said.
Interestingly, Shivakumar’s US trip coincides with Congress senior leader and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, who will address the Indian diaspora.
DKS extended help to Kamala’s mom’s entity
Shivakumar is going along with five members of his family, including his daughter Aishwarya, and the visit is likely to touch upon educational aspects as his family runs a number of educational institutions in Karnataka.
The family has ties with Kamala Harris’ mother Shyamala Gopalan’s Educational Foundation and Shivakumar too had extended his help to it, sources said. Now, they may take it forward, it added. The Foundation had greeted Shivakumar on his birthday on May 15.
“Happy Birthday to DK Shivakumar from Shyamala Educational Foundation! Wishing a day filled with joy, blessings, and continued success to a visionary leader who shares our commitment to education and empowerment”, it posted on ‘X’. Shivakumar told reporters on Sunday, “There is nothing official about it as it is a family trip.”
In his letter to AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, Shivakumar has stated that he will proceed to Washington and return on September 16.
Visibly excited, Shivakumar met Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and briefed the latter on the developments in his department.