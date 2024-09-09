DKS leaves for US on private trip, not to meet Harris

BENGALURU: Deputy Chief Minister and KPCC president D K Shivakumar on Sunday left for the USA on a week-long trip.

On reports that he will visit the US on the invitation of Vice-President and Democratic Party’s presidential nominee Kamala Harris, he clarified that his visit is purely private and he is not meeting any of the US leaders. He issued a statement saying he will not meet former US president Barack Obama either.

Rejecting reports that he was travelling to the USA to meet some top leaders, Shivakumar said that it is purely a personal visit with the family. “I am travelling to the USA along with my family till September 15. The media reports that I am meeting former US President Barack Obama and US Vice-President Kamala Harris are incorrect. It is a personal visit,” he clarified in a press statement.

The DCM also released to the media a letter that he had written to the AICC President regarding his visit to the USA.

But his visit is intriguing ahead of Harris’ presidential debate with her rival and Republican Party nominee Donald Trump on September 10 in Philadelphia, suggested analysts.

With Shivakumar’s itinerary being confidential, the likelihood of his meeting Harris privately cannot be ruled out as he shares a good bond with her for sometime, sources said.

Interestingly, Shivakumar’s US trip coincides with Congress senior leader and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, who will address the Indian diaspora.