Good roads remain a chimera

BENGALURU: As the state government talks about improving mobility, undertaking construction of highways and expressways, and an 18-km long tunnel road in Bengaluru, experts point out that the basic requirement of commuters is left unanswered: good roads.

Last Wednesday, when IT-BT Minister Priyank Kharge said Karnataka was way ahead of any other state in information technology in India, netizens and citizens pointed out that the city lagged in providing basic infrastructure, like filling up potholes.

Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru in-charge minister was trolled and criticised for his statement “Bengaluru roads are far better than Delhi’s”, Bengalureans said: “Do not compare, instead ensure roads are improved in Bengaluru, which is an IT hub.”

Shivakumar also set a 15 day-deadline for Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) engineers to fill up potholes. On September 2, he promised that 2,795 potholes in the city will be repaired within 15 days. He also announced an allocation of Rs 600 crore to repair all major roads in the city.

But BBMP engineers have pointed a finger at protesting contractors and said the deadline cannot be met. “How can we work when there are no contractors? We have 5,000 bags of cold mix in our plant to repair roads, each bag weighing 35kg. The weather is also apt, but there is little assistance to do the work,” a BBMP official said.

A senior BBMP official said it costs Rs 600-1000 to fill a pothole. “There is no dearth of funds to fill the potholes, and work is happening. The maximum complaints are from the city outskirts where developmental works are under progress,” said a BBMP engineer. But citizens are not convinced.