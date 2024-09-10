Governor had to order preliminary probe: AG to Karnataka HC

BENGALURU: Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot is a competent authority, but not a preliminary inquiry officer, to give sanction to prosecute Chief Minister Siddaramaiah even before conducting a preliminary inquiry over the alleged illegal allotment of 14 compensatory sites to his wife Parvathy BM by the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA), argued Advocate General K Shashikiran Shetty before the Karnataka High Court on Monday.

Arguing on behalf of the state government before Justice M Nagaprasanna, who is hearing a petition filed by Siddaramaiah challenging the governor’s sanction, Shetty submitted that the governor should have restrained from exercising his discretionary powers under Article 163 and referred the complaint to an investigating agency to conduct a preliminary investigation before granting sanction. If the preliminary investigation found any prima facie case, then the probe report should have been considered along with the complaint filed to grant sanction as required under Section 17A of the Prevention of Corruption Act, he said.

He contended that the governor had to seek an investigation report after perusing the complaint, instead of issuing a show-cause notice to the chief minister. This procedure is as per the judgments of the high court, the supreme court in Lalit Kumar’s case and the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) issued by the central government. But it was not followed and the governor’s action defeats the very purpose of Section 17A. The impugned sanction order has to go, he argued.

The court orally observed that if the investigation is already done before granting sanction, then what approval is to be given. “You are trying to blow hot and cold. If your submission is accepted, even after following Section 17A, the same thing will happen as what was done only by the impugned order,” the court told the AG.