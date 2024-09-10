Mom, girl die as bus ploughs into crowd in Karnataka

TUMAKURU: A woman and her 13-year-old daughter were killed on the spot and three were injured when a bus belonging to a garment factory ploughed through a crowd at Ramashettihalli on NH-206 near Tiptur on Monday.

The victims were waiting for a bus when the private vehicle rammed into them while trying to avoid hitting a moped rider crossing the highway. The deceased have been identified as Kamalamma (45) of Ramashettihalli and Veena, a Class 8 student at a school in Halepalya. The woman had come to drop her daughter to school when the incident occurred.

Tension prevailed for sometime as locals staged a protest by resisting the shifting of the bodies to the mortuary. They alleged that NHAI officials failed to build an underpass at the spot to facilitate safe road crossing. Tahsildar Pawan Kumar and DySP Vinayaka Shettigeri visited the spot and pacified the protestors.

Tiptur rural police arrested the driver and booked him on rash driving charges.