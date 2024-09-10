SIT files 1,652-page chargesheet against Prajwal in 2nd rape case

BENGALURU: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Monday filed a 1,652-page chargesheet against former Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna at the Special Court for trial of cases against sitting and former MPs/MLAs. The chargesheet is in connection with a rape complaint filed by a 44-year-old victim in the CID cybercrime police station. This is one of the two complaints filed by his alleged victims.

The victim was a member of the Hassan Zilla Panchayat when she was allegedly raped at gunpoint by Prajwal in the MPs’ quarters in Hassan in 2021.

The chargesheet contains statements of 113 witnesses, of whom a few have given their statements before a magistrate.

The victim, also a JDS worker, has stated in her detailed complaint that she had visited the office of the MP and MLA to help the public as she was a panchayat member. When she went to meet Prajwal for seats in the BCM hostel for girl students, she was asked to wait for him in a room on the first floor. After a few other women in the room left, Prajwal allegedly closed the door and pushed her on the bed. When she threatened to scream, he allegedly told her that he would shoot her husband dead with his gun.

“He made a video even as he raped me. He threatened me that he would release the video if I told anyone about the incident or refused to meet him whenever he summoned me. He even told me that his face is not visible in the video and nothing would happen to him. He used to make video calls and force me to undress,” she stated in her complaint.

SIT sleuths have already submitted a chargesheet against Prajwal and his father MLA HD Revanna in the first complaint registered against them in the Holenarasipura Town police station in Hassan.