46 held over violence during Ganesh idol procession in Karnataka's Mandya

MANDYA (Karnataka): A day after violent clashes broke out between two groups during a Ganesh idol procession in Nagamangala town here, 46 people were arrested in connection with the incident, police said on Thursday.

Tension prevailed in the town on Wednesday night with a few people, including two policemen sustaining minor injuries in stone pelting.

However, the situation has been brought under control and additional security forces have been deployed, they said.

Prohibitory orders preventing the assembly of more than four people have been imposed in the area till September 14.