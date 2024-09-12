Man torches six e-bikes at Kalaburagi Ola showroom, held

KALABURAGI: Police arrested a man for torching six electric motorcycles, laptops and furniture at an Ola showroom near Humnabad Ring Road on Tuesday.

The accused has been identified as Mohammad Nadeem. In a police complaint, showroom manager Pavan Bigilar stated that Nadeem purchased an electric motorcycle last month. On August 27, he came to the showroom and complained that his motorcycle had developed a problem. The motorcycle was handed over to him on August 28 after rectifying the problem.

Nadeem went to the showroom again on August 31 and complained that his motorcycle was not serviced properly. After a thorough check, the mechanics replaced the motorcycle’s motor. Nadeem, who went to the showroom on September 5, checked his motorcycle and complained that the “rattling sound” had not been rectified.

He demanded that he be given a new motorcycle or his money repaid. However, the staff at the showroom convinced Nadeem that they would rectify the problem and deliver his vehicle by September 11.

But Nadeem went to the showroom on September 10 with two bottles of petrol and demanded that he be given his vehicle immediately or his money repaid. When Pavan said that it would not be possible to give a new motorcycle, Nadeem slapped him, poured petrol on the motorcycles, laptops and furniture in the showroom and set them ablaze.