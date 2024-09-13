‘A fine human being’: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah remembers Yechury

BENGALURU: Karanataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said he was deeply saddened by the passing of CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury.

“A fine human being and a multilingual scholar, Yechury enriched public life with his wisdom, wit, and unwavering convictions. He was instrumental in shaping the UPA-1 government and led the drafting of Common Minimum Programmes that transformed India’s policy approach on critical issues. His role in forming the I.N.D.I.A alliance and his impactful interventions in the Rajya Sabha earned him respect across the political spectrum,” the CM stated.