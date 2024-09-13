Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah slams BJP for criticising Rahul Gandhi’s quota remark

BENGALURU: CM Siddaramaiah hit out at the BJP for protesting against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his remarks on reservation. “It is like ‘butchers protesting against animal cruelty’. What moral authority do those who have historically opposed reservations and sought to change the Constitution have to stage such protests?” the CM said.

Siddaramaiah said that it is no surprise that BJP leaders, who have always held anti-reservation sentiments, lack the understanding or wisdom to interpret Rahul’s statement.

“The primary objective of reservation is to ensure equal opportunities for all in education, employment, and access to resources. This isn’t just something Rahul is saying - I stand by it too. How can this be construed as an anti-reservation statement?” he said.

The CM said Dr BR Ambedkar introduced the reservation policy into the Constitution to provide equal opportunities in education, employment, and access for all.

“However, even today, Dalits, minorities, and backward classes do not have equal opportunities, and social inequality persists. It is as clear as day that casteist elites like BJP leaders are responsible for this,” he said.

The CM said BJP leaders lack the courage to openly oppose reservations owing to the growing awareness among beneficiaries.