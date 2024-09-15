Karnataka

BJP hits out at Rahul for quota statement

Narayanswamy questioned Rahul’s leadership qualities and asked him to respect the post of Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha.
BJP workers protest against Congress MP Rahul Gandhi in Bengaluru on Saturday Photo | Express
BENGALURU: BJP leaders on Saturday protested against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s recent remarks on the reservation issue in the US. During the protest in Bengaluru, Leader of the Opposition in the Council Chalavadi Narayanswamy urged Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge to clarify his stand on Rahul’s remarks against reservation.

Narayanswamy questioned Rahul’s leadership qualities and asked him to respect the post of Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha. The BJP leader said Congress is against reservation.

