After 10 months, 800 Hampi artistes still to be paid

HOSAPETE: Over 800 artistes, who performed at the ‘Karnataka Sambhrama’ event to mark 50 years of state’s formation, are yet to get their remuneration.

The event was inaugurated by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah at Hampi in November last. With no help coming forth, they are planning to go on an indefinite protest.

The artistes were promised a remuneration of Rs 15,000 to Rs 20,000 for a six-member group. Although groups from other districts received remuneration within a few days after the event, those from Vijayanagara are yet to get it.

Deputy Commissioner MS Divakar said that due to some technical issues in the Kannada and Culture Department, some artistes have not received the promised remuneration.

“I will resolve the issues in a few days and steps will be taken to pay the artistes at the earliest,” he added.

One of the artistes told The New Indian Express that he has been waiting for the last eight months for the money. “Whenever we approach the officials, they say funds will be released as soon as possible,” he said. “We borrowed money to buy material to be used during our performance. We have to repay it, but the district administration is not keen on paying us,” he said.