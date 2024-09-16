Ballari gets temporary check-posts to maintain L&O at festive parade

BALLARI: The Ballari police department has opened five temporary check-posts at the entry points of the city and district, as part of the security measures, to prevent communal clashes and maintain peace during the Eid-e-Milad procession, and the Ganesha idol immersion.

The police said that the additional five check-posts will help in keeping a check on the people and vehicles entering and exiting the city.

Barricades have been put up, and security staff has been deployed along with CCTV cameras installed at sensitive locations. Senior police officers have instructed the staff to maintain a record of all people and vehicles entering, and exiting the district.

A senior police officer said, “It has been observed that in most incidents of communal clashes, rowdy-sheeters and miscreants are involved. Check-posts help us to collect information about people, vehicles and what is being transported in them. As per the guidelines issued by the state government, rowdy-sheeters have been taken into preventive custody till both the processions are over.”

The officer added, “We are also requesting parents not to allow their children, especially youngsters to step out, in case of any untoward incident. Police department’s ERSS 112 is always ready to help the public during any emergency.”