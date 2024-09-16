Democracy Day celebration: 4.8K Preambles hand-printed by students

BENGALURU: International Day of Democracy was celebrated with great enthusiasm at Vidhana Soudha on Sunday with many flocking to the venue to collect their hand-printed preamble of the Indian Constitution or witness a series of entertaining plays on democracy or read creative and thought-provoking posters by students. India Post also released a special postal cover to mark the International Day of Democracy at Vidhana Soudha.

A total of 4,800 Preambles were printed by students, families, and professionals at the ‘Print Your Preamble’ stall–one of the most popular attractions of the event by ‘Reclaim Constitution’ at the Vidhana Soudha steps. Students from the Azim Premji Univeristy showcased posters with themes such as inclusion, representation, and protection of fundamental rights, sparking conversation among attendees.

Another key feature of the event was ‘Constitutional Observer’ which was a comparative digital interface that allowed users to explore current and past parliamentary discourse in India. The interface showed how it can track legislative discussions, compare policy debates over time, and enhance public understanding of India’s parliamentary processes.

The day-long event saw the participation of democracy ambassadors such as Harekala Hajabba, sanitation workers Nagalakshmi and Manjula, transgender activist Priyanka, and two specially-abled students, who stood beside the Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to symbolise the spirit of Democracy Day.