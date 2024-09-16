Karnataka CM post elusive to Dalit leaders, even me: Dr G Parameshwara

TUMAKURU: Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara here on Sunday raised the question as to why the chief minister’s post in Karnataka has remained elusive to Dalit leaders, including himself, despite them having the potential.
“Leaders, including B Basavalingappa, Mallikarjun Swamy, KH Ranganath and Mallikarjun Kharge, missed the bus and I too,” he said at the annual general body meeting of Sri Harthi Patttina Sahakara Sangha Niyamita, where he is also the chairman. The audience was quick to point out that Parameshwara has not missed the bus yet.
During the International Day of Democracy event here, an emotionally charged Parameshwara quoted the Father of the Constitution and Dalit icon Dr BR Ambedkar that political power is the master key by which one can open the doors of progress. He suggested that more people from the community get into politics by improving their efficiency to govern. “I have handled all the portfolios given to me and no one can question my integrity,” he said.
‘Appointments to boards by month-end’
After taking part in the human chain formed as part of the International Day of Democracy, at Ujjanakunte in Sira taluk, Parameshwara said except India, none of the democracies in the world have given a constitution that reaches people of all religions. Inaugurating a makeshift Congress office, Parameshwara said directors and vice-presidents to boards and corporations will be appointed by September-end.
“As chairman of the 11-member committee, I have received 15,000 applications for 1,216 vacancies. The screening has been done and we will try our best to accommodate loyal party workers,” he asserted.
He said the government has maintained law and order in the state. “We have controlled many sporadic incidents. Attempts to disturb peace will not be tolerated and stern action will be taken against perpetrators,” he warned.
He said the ongoing investigation into the Nagamangala riots will reveal the truth as to why the Ganesha idol procession route was changed.