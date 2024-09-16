Karnataka CM post elusive to Dalit leaders, even me: Dr G Parameshwara

TUMAKURU: Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara here on Sunday raised the question as to why the chief minister’s post in Karnataka has remained elusive to Dalit leaders, including himself, despite them having the potential.

“Leaders, including B Basavalingappa, Mallikarjun Swamy, KH Ranganath and Mallikarjun Kharge, missed the bus and I too,” he said at the annual general body meeting of Sri Harthi Patttina Sahakara Sangha Niyamita, where he is also the chairman. The audience was quick to point out that Parameshwara has not missed the bus yet.

During the International Day of Democracy event here, an emotionally charged Parameshwara quoted the Father of the Constitution and Dalit icon Dr BR Ambedkar that political power is the master key by which one can open the doors of progress. He suggested that more people from the community get into politics by improving their efficiency to govern. “I have handled all the portfolios given to me and no one can question my integrity,” he said.