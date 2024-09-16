Three youth stranded in Russia return to Kalaburagi

KALABURAGI: Deep sorrow which gripped three families of Kalaburagi turned into a moment of joy on Friday, as their children stranded in Russia returned home safely. The three were compelled to work in the war zone along the Russia-Ukraine border for the last nine months.

Sharing his joy with TNIE, Syed Nawaz Ali, a head constable at the Madbool police station in Kalaburagi district, said his son Syed Iliyas Hussaini came back with three of his friends, Abdul Nayeem and Sameer Ahmed of Kalaburagi and Mohammed Sufiyan of Narayanpet of Telangana.

It was insufferable nine months for these families after they learnt that their children, who had gone to Russia through agents to work as security guards, were allegedly forced to work in the war zone. A video of the four youth appealing to the central government and others to help them come back to India had gone viral some time ago.

Ali ran around meeting the then SP, Deputy Commissioner Fouzia Taranum and any official willing to meet him to appeal to them to bring his son and other youth back.