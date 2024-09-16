Yettinahole pipeline springs a leak, damages crops, roads

SAKLESHPUR: The state government’s ambitious Yettinahole Integrated Drinking Water Project, which was launched recently, is giving sleepless nights to the people of Sakleshpur taluk.

For the second time in a month, the project pipeline got damaged, releasing a huge quantity of water over two days into farmlands and damaging standing crops.

Roads in some areas have also been washed away. Coffee estates and lands in low laying areas have been submerged with water. Water also entered houses in coffee estates in Jambaradi and adjacent areas.

Earlier, the pipeline was damaged before the project’s inauguration. Villagers said the pipeline is getting damaged frequently due to “substandard work”. Sources said the pipeline was damaged due to continuous pumping of water with pressure from the gravitation tank near Hebbanahalli.