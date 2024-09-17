Police enter RSS office, activists call action unjust

MYSURU: Tension gripped the region on Sunday night as activists from Hindu organisations expressed outrage over the police attempt to detain Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) leader Puneeth Attavar. The incident occurred after reports that Puneeth Attavar, a VHP leader from Mangaluru and Sharan Pumpwell were on the way to the violence-hit Nagamangala town in Mandya district. Before their departure, they reportedly met with Hindu activists at the RSS office in Pandavapura.

Based on this information, the police moved in to detain Attavar as a precautionary measure. The police entered the RSS office abruptly which led to a heated confrontation with activists. Pushing and shoving ensued, with activists questioning the legality of the police action, noting the absence of an arrest warrant or any official notice.

The police faced backlash for entering the RSS office without removing their footwear, which activists considered a violation of a space they hold sacred. The disruption of the ongoing meeting to discuss upcoming events of RSS and VHP further angered the activists, who blocked police vehicles in protest, preventing Attavar’s removal. “Why aren’t the police investigating the petrol bomb incidents in Nagamangala or the appearance of swords and stone-pelting? Instead, they are targeting Hindu activists who are peacefully organising,” an activist argued, accusing the police of bias and unjust actions. They prevented Attavar from being taken into custody.

The situation was eventually de-escalated when Mandya Superintendent of Police Mallikarjuna Baladandi arrived. Hindu activists raised serious concerns over the police’s behaviour, alleging they had acted aggressively without justifiable cause. SP Baladandi managed to calm the crowd and persuaded Attavar not to proceed to Nagamangala. Instead, Attavar agreed to return to Mangaluru.

No arrests made: SP

Clarifying on the issue, SP Baladandi said, “We did not detain or arrest Attavar or Pumpwell. We received information that they were heading to Nagamangala and had stopped to meet Hindu activists. Our presence was merely to question them as a precaution,” he said. RSS, Bajrang Dal, and Hindu Jagarana Vedike members staged a protest outside the Pandavapura police station demanding the suspension of DySP Murali and Circle Inspector Vivekananda.