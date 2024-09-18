Central leaders chose BJP state president based on competence, says BY Vijayendra

SHIVAMOGGA: State BJP president BY Vijayendra on Tuesday clarified that he would not accept the allegations made against him by senior party leaders that they were not taken into consideration. Further, Vijayendra said he was proud to be former chief minister BS Yediyurappa’s son, but would not accept any charges levelled against him by the senior colleagues.

Replying to a question on the objections made by senior leaders against him, Vijayendra stated that while several of them have spoken against him, he has not responded in the interest of the party.

He said his aim was to bring the party to power on its own strength in the state in the coming years. “The central leaders have given the charge of state BJP president, considering competence,” added Vijayendra.

He further said, “PM Narendra Modi is our pride and his achievements in the last 10 years are commendable.”

Speaking about various achievements of the Centre, Vijayendra said that the extension of the Ayushman Bharat scheme to people aged above 70, Jal Jeevan Mission and announcement of a Rs 2-lakh crore package for job creation and skill development among the youth, highlight the direction of the nation’s development.

“Earlier, India saw corruption. But in the last 10 years, not even a single incident of corruption was witnessed in PM Modi’s tenure. People have to take note of it,” he mentioned.

Vijayendra also said that the Centre aimed to make improvements on seven prominent issues develop and provide infrastructure facilities, welfare of the farming community, support the middle class, provide employment and empowering youth and women, provide good health services to the people, and above all, good administration.