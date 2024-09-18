Family of three crushed under tipper’s wheels

MYSURU: A couple and their five-year-old son were killed after the two-wheeler they were travelling was hit by a tipper in Gundlupet in Chamarajanagar district on Tuesday afternoon.

The police said Danesh Kumar (35), his wife Anju (30) and their son Nishan Krishna, residents of Sultan Bathery in Kerala state, were killed in the accident. The tipper was ferrying stones from Kuthanuru Gudda. It is said that the tipper driver was driving the vehicle in a rash and negligent manner.

The tipper ran over Danesh and two of his family members who were crushed under the wheels. The family was travelling from Kerala towards Gundlupet when the accident took place in front of a fuel station owned by Bimanabeedu Manju.